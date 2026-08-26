Nepal PM thanks Modi for solidarity, assistance

23:32

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "warm words of solidarity" and offering all possible humanitarian assistance to the flood-hit country for the rescue and relief operations.



Nearly 100 people were killed and over 750, including 133 Indian nationals, remain missing after a massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal, devastating several towns and villages, washing away critical bridges, and crippling a dozen hydropower projects.



Thanking Modi for his "kind call and deep condolences", Shah in a social media post said, "We deeply appreciate your warm words of solidarity and your generous offer of assistance to Nepal during this difficult time."



"This gesture of solidarity is a reflection of the enduring bonds of friendship between our two countries, which we profoundly value," he said.



Earlier, in a social media post, Modi said he spoke to Shah and conveyed his condolences over the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal.



He also said that India was ready to provide "all possible humanitarian assistance" to Nepal and that Indian teams were coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts. PTI