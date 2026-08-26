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Nepal floods: Whereabouts of 37 people from TN yet to be confirmed

Wed, 26 August 2026
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Amid the devastating floods in Nepal, the whereabouts of 37 tourists from Tamil Nadu, who were reportedly on their way to a temple in the Himalayas are yet to be confirmed, officials said on Wednesday. 

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said that senior government officials have been put on the job to "rescue swiftly, those who are missing".

Thanjavur Collector R Revathi said that of the 57 tourists from the district, officials could account for 20 of them.

Speaking to PTI, the collector said they have identified the 20 people. "We do not know what is happening with the rest for now; we are awaiting more information," Revathi added.

Of the 20 identified, 11 are women, according to official sources.

CM Vijay said: "I have directed the senior government officials at Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi to take all necessary measures to swiftly rescue the people from Tamil Nadu who are missing in this disaster and to provide the required assistance to the affected individuals."

He added that swift actions are being taken to gather information about them through the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Nepal, and to ensure their safety.

At least 46 people died and nearly 500 others, including 105 Indians, are missing after a massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal districts on Wednesday. -- PTI

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