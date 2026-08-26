Nepal Floods: Delhi-Kathmandu bus service continues

21:28

The Delhi Transport Corporation is closely monitoring the flood situation in Nepal, and presently there is no disruption in the international bus service between Delhi and Kathmandu, a senior transport department official said on Wednesday.



The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) runs buses between the two capital cities three days a week from the Ambedkar Stadium Terminal near Delhi Gate.



At least 72 people died and nearly 500, including 133 Indians, are missing after a torrential flash flood originating in Tibet swept through multiple districts in central Nepal on Wednesday, causing devastation in towns and villages, washing away bridges and damaging at least a dozen hydropower projects.



"We are monitoring the situation in Nepal. Currently there is no suspension of bus service between the two countries, and operations are going on smoothly. Further decisions will be taken depending on the situation," the official said.



Delhi government introduced the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi international bus service in 2014. The buses depart Delhi at 10 am on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for Kathmandu, passing through Uttar Pradesh before crossing the border into Nepal at the Sonauli check-post near Gorakhpur.



The flash flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am (local time), affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet, officials said. It then spread to Dhading, Nuwakot and Chitawan districts, damaging at least four permanent bridges and a few temporary ones.



The Kathmandu Post quoted Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) to report that 72 bodies have been recovered across seven districts so far. -- PTI