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NDRF on 'high alert' for anticipated floods in Bihar, UP

Wed, 26 August 2026
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19:38
An aerial view of mud-laden Bhote Koshi river following a flash flood, in Rasuwa. Photograph: ANI video grab
An aerial view of mud-laden Bhote Koshi river following a flash flood, in Rasuwa. Photograph: ANI video grab
The NDRF on Wednesday said it is on "high alert" in the eventuality of flash floods in Nepal causing water levels to surge in the Gandak river and inundate border areas of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

In an updated statement at 6:30 pm, the federal continency force said it was keeping a "close watch" on the situation and has deployed 20 teams for flood rescue operations in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

It said an advisory issued by the Central Water Commission (CWC) apart from media reports state that a sudden rise in river water level in the Trishuli river at Furke Khola in Nepal has taken place, around 160 km from the Indian border, due to suspected Glacial Lake Outburst Floor (GLOF) activity near the Nepal-China border.

"The flood wave is likely to travel downstream in the Gandak river. Local authorities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh near the India-Nepal border along the Gandak river have been advised to remain alert and maintain close monitoring of the situation," the force said.

Keeping in view the anticipated floods in the Gandak river due to the flash flood incident in Nepal, NDRF is on high alert, it said.

The statement added that NDRF has deployed nine teams in Bihar including in the West Champaran and Muzaffarnagar districts apart from 11 teams in Uttar Pradesh which includes Kushinagar district, likely to be impacted due to its close vicinity to the Gandak river.

"NDRF, in close coordination with the state governments of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and the CWC, is keeping a close watch on the situation.

"Additional teams are on standby for emergent requirements in case of any unforeseen situation," it said.

Officials told PTI that a few teams of NDRF rescuers have been kept in readiness to be airlifted to Nepal from the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Ghaziabad once the government of Nepal seeks assistance for such a manpower from India. -- PTI

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