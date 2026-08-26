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Mumbai woman lands on tree after alleged jump from 10th floor

Wed, 26 August 2026
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A 26-year-old woman was dramatically rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade after she allegedly jumped from the 10th floor of a building in suburban Bhandup on Wednesday morning, only to get caught in a tree.

The woman, identified as Pratiksha Hiwrale, landed in an adjacent tree after she allegedly plunged from the window of a flat in Sunshine Building on Lake Road. 

She was found hanging about 20-25 feet above the ground. 

The fire brigade was alerted at around 9.32 am.

Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and used a hook ladder to bring Hiwrale to safety. 

She was then taken to a private hospital in a private ambulance.

Doctors said she suffered an injury to her left leg. She was later shifted to Sion Hospital for surgery, a civic official said. -- PTI

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