Mumbai woman lands on tree after alleged jump from 10th floor

21:00





She was found hanging about 20-25 feet above the ground.





The fire brigade was alerted at around 9.32 am.



Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and used a hook ladder to bring Hiwrale to safety.





She was then taken to a private hospital in a private ambulance.



Doctors said she suffered an injury to her left leg. She was later shifted to Sion Hospital for surgery, a civic official said. -- PTI

A 26-year-old woman was dramatically rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade after she allegedly jumped from the 10th floor of a building in suburban Bhandup on Wednesday morning, only to get caught in a tree.The woman, identified as Pratiksha Hiwrale, landed in an adjacent tree after she allegedly plunged from the window of a flat in Sunshine Building on Lake Road.