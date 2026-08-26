Man shot dead over woman's past relationship, body dumped in Meerut canal; 3 held

21:13

A man was allegedly shot dead over a dispute linked to a woman's past relationship and his body thrown into the Ganga canal, with police arresting three people, including the alleged shooter, a hotel owner and its manager, officials said on Wednesday.



The deceased, Sarwar, was allegedly taken to a hotel near Garh Chaupala on August 23, where Rahul allegedly shot him, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijeet Kumar said.



Sarwar's body was then wrapped in a bedsheet and thrown into the Ganga canal, police said.



Rahul allegedly killed Sarwar over an old relationship with a woman. Sarwar had helped get the woman married to another man, following which Rahul allegedly held a grudge against him, Kumar said.



The hotel owner, Robin, and manager, Omendra, allegedly cleaned the blood from the room and did not inform police about the incident, the officer said.



The three accused were arrested on Wednesday, police said.



A country-made pistol, cartridges, a mobile phone and the motorcycle allegedly used in the crime were recovered from Rahul, they said. -- PTI