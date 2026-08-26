Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

Indian embassy in China sets up helplines for Indians stranded in Nepal floods

Wed, 26 August 2026
Share:
22:28
image
The Indian embassy in China on Wednesday issued an advisory providing contact points for Indian nationals stranded in flash floods in areas along the Tibet-Nepal border to seek assistance.

Nearly 100 people were killed and over 750, including 133 Indian nationals, remain missing after a massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal, devastating several towns and villages, washing away critical bridges, and crippling a dozen hydropower projects.

"In view of the recent flash flood in the border areas in the Tibet Autonomous Region, People's Republic of China, Indian nationals stranded in the vicinity can seek assistance from the following contact points," the embassy said in a social media post. Indian nationals can contact Chinese officials on the ground at 0086 139 8999 0012, it said.

They can also contact the Embassy of India in Beijing at 0086 185 1428 4905, including through WhatsApp, and the Embassy of India in Kathmandu at +977 985 131 6807 and +977 970 910 7500, both of which can also be contacted through WhatsApp, the mission said.

"The Embassy in Beijing is in close touch with local authorities to assist affected Indian nationals. Please follow all official advisories issued by local authorities," it said.

The Nepal government said 95 bodies were recovered and around 500 were missing, while China's state-run CGTN news channel said three people were dead and 265 were missing on the Chinese side of the border.

Rescue efforts are on. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Nearly 100 killed, over 750 missing in Nepal flash floods
Nearly 100 killed, over 750 missing in Nepal flash floods

A massive flash flood originating in Tibet has devastated central Nepal, killing 17 people and leaving nearly 500 missing, including 105 Indians. The deluge, caused by a rock slide near the Nepal-Tibet border, swept through districts,...

What caused the deadly Nepal flash floods
What caused the deadly Nepal flash floods

Experts from the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) suggest that an ice-rock avalanche originating in a high-altitude area likely triggered the devastating flash floods that swept across central Nepal...

LIVE! Nepal PM thanks Modi for solidarity, assistance
LIVE! Nepal PM thanks Modi for solidarity, assistance

Nepal Flash Floods Leave Trail Of Devastation
Nepal Flash Floods Leave Trail Of Devastation

On Wednesday, August 26, 2026, devastating flash floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district, bordering Tibet, left 105 Indian tourists among nearly 400 people missing.

'Cannot be adjudicated in public': CJI on Raj HC judge row
'Cannot be adjudicated in public': CJI on Raj HC judge row

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has stated that allegations of "maladministration" and "favouritism" made by Supreme Court judge Justice Sandeep Mehta against Acting Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Sanjeev Prakash Sharma cannot...