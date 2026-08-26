Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

India sending assistance to flood-hit Nepal

Wed, 26 August 2026
Share:
18:01
ANI Photo
ANI Photo
India is sending relief material to Nepal on Indian Air Force planes after massive flash floods swept through northern districts in the neighbouring country on Wednesday morning, officials said.

They said a consignment of emergency assistance, including medicines and rations, will be sent to the neighbouring country as part of the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) initiative of the government.

The government is also planning to send National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescuers to initiate relief and rescue operations in the affected areas of Nepal, they said.

A sudden, massive flood swept through two Nepal districts bordering Tibet, killing four people, leaving 400 others missing and causing extensive devastation in settlements along the river including to a dozen hydropower projects.

At least 105 Indians and 37 NRIs are among the nearly 400 people missing in Rasuwa district, officials said.

The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am (local time) coming from the Tibet side affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet and Nuwakot district, southwest of Kathmandu, officials said. --PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India sending assistance to flood-hit Nepal
LIVE! India sending assistance to flood-hit Nepal

17 dead; 105 Indians among 500 missing after flash flood in Nepal
17 dead; 105 Indians among 500 missing after flash flood in Nepal

A massive flash flood originating in Tibet has devastated central Nepal, killing 17 people and leaving nearly 500 missing, including 105 Indians. The deluge, caused by a rock slide near the Nepal-Tibet border, swept through districts,...

Bihar, UP on high alert after flash flood wreaks havoc in Nepal
Bihar, UP on high alert after flash flood wreaks havoc in Nepal

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are on high alert, implementing extensive disaster management preparations as flash floods in neighbouring Nepal threaten a significant rise in the Gandak and Narayani river's water levels, impacting several...

China mobilises forces for Tibet-Nepal border flood rescue
China mobilises forces for Tibet-Nepal border flood rescue

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered extensive rescue operations following devastating flash floods and mudslides near the China-Nepal border in Tibet. The disaster has caused heavy casualties, left nearly 400 people missing,...

Court shouldn't dictate dress code: BJP on HC's hijab ruling
Court shouldn't dictate dress code: BJP on HC's hijab ruling

The BJP has criticised the Allahabad High Court's observations regarding the wearing of a hijab in school, stating that such matters should be left to school administrations and not courts. BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam argued that...