India sending assistance to flood-hit Nepal

18:01

ANI Photo

India is sending relief material to Nepal on Indian Air Force planes after massive flash floods swept through northern districts in the neighbouring country on Wednesday morning, officials said.



They said a consignment of emergency assistance, including medicines and rations, will be sent to the neighbouring country as part of the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) initiative of the government.



The government is also planning to send National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescuers to initiate relief and rescue operations in the affected areas of Nepal, they said.



A sudden, massive flood swept through two Nepal districts bordering Tibet, killing four people, leaving 400 others missing and causing extensive devastation in settlements along the river including to a dozen hydropower projects.



At least 105 Indians and 37 NRIs are among the nearly 400 people missing in Rasuwa district, officials said.



The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am (local time) coming from the Tibet side affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet and Nuwakot district, southwest of Kathmandu, officials said. --PTI