Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

IAF's C-17 with relief to depart for Nepal tomorrow

Wed, 26 August 2026
Share:
20:40
image
A C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force, carrying relief material, is expected to depart for Nepal on August 27 to render humanitarian assistance in the wake of flash floods in the neighbouring country, sources said on Wednesday.

Also, a C-130J transport aircraft of the IAF has been "kept on standby", and is likely to depart for Nepal on Wednesday night, a source said.

It was not immediately known which material or personnel would be transported in this aircraft.

Both these aircraft have been used in the past by India for ferrying relief material and personnel to countries affected by natural disasters, as part of the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) initiative of the government.

"One C-130J transport aircraft is on standby and expected to depart tonight, while a C-17 Globemaster carrying relief material is expected to depart for Nepal tomorrow," the source told PTI.

More details are awaited.

At least 46 people have died and nearly 500 others, including 105 Indians, are missing after a massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal districts on Wednesday.

The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi river at around 9 am (local time), coming from the Tibet side, affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet and Nuwakot district, southwest of Kathmandu, officials said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

72 killed, 500 missing in devastating Nepal flash floods
72 killed, 500 missing in devastating Nepal flash floods

A massive flash flood originating in Tibet has devastated central Nepal, killing 17 people and leaving nearly 500 missing, including 105 Indians. The deluge, caused by a rock slide near the Nepal-Tibet border, swept through districts,...

LIVE! IAF's C-17 with relief to depart for Nepal tomorrow
LIVE! IAF's C-17 with relief to depart for Nepal tomorrow

Before, after: Satellite images show Nepal flood devastation
Before, after: Satellite images show Nepal flood devastation

New satellite images provide a stark visual of the devastating flash floods that have ravaged Nepal.

Nepal floods: Modi speaks to Nepal PM; IAF, NDRF on standby
Nepal floods: Modi speaks to Nepal PM; IAF, NDRF on standby

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah to convey condolences for lives lost in recent floods and offered India's full humanitarian assistance. Devastating floods in central Nepal, originating from...

Tukaram Mundhe: 'My Vested Interest Is...'
Tukaram Mundhe: 'My Vested Interest Is...'

'I have a vested interest -- to serve the people of Maharashtra and ensure safe food. That is my vested interest, if at all there is one.'