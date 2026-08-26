IAF's C-17 with relief to depart for Nepal tomorrow

20:40

A C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force, carrying relief material, is expected to depart for Nepal on August 27 to render humanitarian assistance in the wake of flash floods in the neighbouring country, sources said on Wednesday.



Also, a C-130J transport aircraft of the IAF has been "kept on standby", and is likely to depart for Nepal on Wednesday night, a source said.



It was not immediately known which material or personnel would be transported in this aircraft.



Both these aircraft have been used in the past by India for ferrying relief material and personnel to countries affected by natural disasters, as part of the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) initiative of the government.



"One C-130J transport aircraft is on standby and expected to depart tonight, while a C-17 Globemaster carrying relief material is expected to depart for Nepal tomorrow," the source told PTI.



More details are awaited.



At least 46 people have died and nearly 500 others, including 105 Indians, are missing after a massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal districts on Wednesday.



The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi river at around 9 am (local time), coming from the Tibet side, affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet and Nuwakot district, southwest of Kathmandu, officials said. -- PTI