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Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait stranded in Nepal after floods

Wed, 26 August 2026
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Uttar Pradesh authorities on Wednesday stepped up vigil in border districts of Maharajganj and Kushinagar and started preparations to deal with any emergency due to expected surges in rivers after devastating flash floods in Nepal.

The floods in Nepal are likely to cause a rise in water levels in the Gandak and Narayani rivers in the two districts, officials said.

The Relief Commissioner's Office has issued an advisory for Uttar Pradesh residents affected by the floods in Nepal, urging their relatives to immediately contact the state helpline number 1070 if anyone from the state is stranded in Nepal or requires any assistance.

Several people from Uttar Pradesh were believed to be stranded in the neighbouring country. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who had gone to Nepal via road with his associates, was stuck in Pokhara.

The floods swept away many roads and bridges in Chitawa, Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading districts.

"We will reach Kathmandu tomorrow by flight and from there by flight to Delhi because of this situation and leave behind our vehicles as it won't be possible to travel by road," the Bhartiya Kisan Union leader said in a video message.

He said members of farmer organisations from UP are in Nepal and they have been asked to help and provide support to any stranded Indian and locals.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the damage caused by the flash floods in Nepal as a matter of serious concern and prayed to Lord Pashupatinath for the safety and well-being of all those affected.

Adityanath directed the local administration to closely monitor the river water levels and maintain heightened vigilance to deal with any situation.

In Maharajganj, the district administration has sounded an alert and ordered round-the-clock monitoring of the Gandak river, as the increased flow could affect downstream areas through the Bhotekoshi-Trishuli river system.

District Magistrate Gaurav Singh Sogarwal has directed the revenue department, police, SDRF and other agencies to remain on alert and make arrangements to evacuate people from vulnerable low-lying and riverside areas to safe, elevated locations if required. -- PTI

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