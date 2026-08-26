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Embassy coordinating with Nepal govt for rescue of Indians: MEA

Wed, 26 August 2026
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The embassy of India in Kathmandu is closely coordinating with government of Nepal for the early rescue and relief of Indian nationals affected by flash floods in the Himalayan nation on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The embassy earlier in the day issued emergency phone numbers for those seeking assistance and information related to Indian nationals affected by the calamity.

"Embassy of India in Nepal is closely coordinating with Government of Nepal for the early rescue and relief of Indian nationals affected by today's flash floods in Nepal," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

At least 46 people have died and nearly 500 others, including 105 Indians, are missing after a massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal districts on Wednesday.

So far, 46 bodies have been recovered from the flash flood hit areas, security officials said.

According to an earlier statement by Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), a total of 384 travellers, 291 foreigners and 93 Nepalese nationals, have gone missing due to the Rasuwa floods.

These travellers include 105 Indian tourists, 37 NRIs and remaining tourists from USA, Malaysia, UK, South Africa, Australia and Netherlands.

The Embassy of India in Nepal in a separate post said, it has "remained engaged with the relevant authorities of Government of Nepal for early rescue and relief for Indian nationals affected by the flash floods that took place in Nepal today. Rescue and relief efforts continue to be strengthened in coordination with the Government of Nepal. @MEAIndia". -- PTI

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