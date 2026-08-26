Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Dubai-returning passenger held at B'luru airport with gold hidden in mouthgold

Wed, 26 August 2026
Share:
15:57
image
An Indian passenger was on Wednesday apprehended by CISF personnel at the Bengaluru airport for trying to smuggle 82 grams of suspected gold by concealing it in capsules placed inside his mouth, an officer said.

The incident took place at Terminal 1 of the Kempegowda International Airport around 7.30 am when the male traveller was undergoing security frisking by the personnel to board a flight to Ghaziabad. He had landed early morning from Dubai, the officer said.

"During routine passenger security screening, CISF personnel noticed that the passenger was behaving suspiciously and was not responding appropriately during the screening process," the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer said.

Two capsules containing suspected gold weighing about 82 grams were found concealed inside the passenger's mouth, the officer said, adding the man was handed over to the local police for further investigation.

The gold has been sent for purity check, he said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 105 Indians missing in devastating flash floods in Nepal
LIVE! 105 Indians missing in devastating flash floods in Nepal

No more military strikes on Iran, Rubio informs US allies
No more military strikes on Iran, Rubio informs US allies

The US has informed allies it will avoid new military strikes on Iran, instead focusing on economic sanctions and maritime enforcement, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz. This strategic shift aims to intensify pressure on Tehran's...

Toxic Review: All Yash, No Glory
Toxic Review: All Yash, No Glory

Purely relying on Yash's aura to the point of draining him dry, Toxic doesn't have an smidgen of storytelling in its body rolling in sex, shock and sounds of bullets fired at anyone and everyone.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test UPDATES: Sri Lanka battle for survival; India on top
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test UPDATES: Sri Lanka battle for survival; India on top

Did Bihar Police 'arrest' a 6-yr-old boy for protesting?
Did Bihar Police 'arrest' a 6-yr-old boy for protesting?

Six-year-old Aditya gained attention for his bold comments during a student protest in Patna against Bihar Public Service Commission examinations. Despite social media rumours of his arrest, police clarified he was held for safety and...