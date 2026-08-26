'Don't politicise suicide, it's IIT Delhi protest, not JNU, DU'

12:19

Saksham, a B.Tech student of IIT Delhi

A second-year BTech student at IIT Delhi, Saksham, on Wednesday said students are opposed to the "politicisation" of the ongoing protest over the death of 31-year-old MSc student Rishikesh Kumar, alleging that outside political influences are beginning to affect the unity of the agitation.



"There is an issue with the active discourse; people within the system with political agendas are trying to steer this in a different direction. They want the process to drag on--with hearings and calls for resignations--without any actual change happening on the ground," Saksham told ANI.



Saksham said students want the protest to remain focused on student welfare and systemic reforms at IIT Delhi, and alleged that political mobilisation influenced by other university campuses was "gradually creeping in".



"This mobilisation and politicisation is gradually creeping in, influenced by JNU. The students are quite angry about this because this is an IIT Delhi protest--not one belonging to JNU, DU, or anywhere else--and we don't want outside influences dictating what should happen or how things should proceed," he said.



Saksham also objected to what he described as caste-based and partisan remarks during the protest, saying students did not want the agitation to become a platform for political factions.



"Especially given that casteist remarks were made yesterday. Students are strongly opposed to the politicisation stemming from the rivalry between the 'Left lobby' and the 'Right lobby'. They do not want any political agenda propagated here, nor do they want slogans or posters associated with any specific political faction," he said.



"However, the influence coming from JNU has started causing some issues; students are becoming angry, and the unity that existed during the protests is beginning to waver," he added.



Saksham's remarks came a day after All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora extended support to the protesting students and described Rishikesh Kumar's death as an "institutional murder", alleging that systemic pressure was responsible.



The student leader criticised the high-stakes, centralised examination model, stating it forces intense pressure and isolation onto young scholars.



Kumar died on August 22 after falling from the sixth floor of the Lecture Hall Complex (LHC) at IIT Delhi. Police have said that no suicide note was recovered and that the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated.



Students at IIT Delhi have been protesting since Kumar's death, demanding an independent probe, financial assistance for his family, resignation of the Dean of Student Welfare and systemic reforms in the institute's student welfare and mental health support mechanisms. -- ANI