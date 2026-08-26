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Dolly Parton's final wish revealed...

Wed, 26 August 2026
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Legendary musician and philanthropist Dolly Parton wanted her final resting place to be a "beautiful bed of plush cotton" after a lifetime spent in the spotlight, her nephew Brian Seaver revealed following the country music legend's death at 80, E! News reported.

Seaver shared the details of Parton's final wish in a video posted on her Instagram on August 25, shortly after announcing her death. He said Parton had personally told him how she wanted to be remembered and where she wanted to rest.

"Dolly was a farmer, just like her daddy," Seaver said. "He farmed the soil. She farmed songs and happiness. Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because after a life wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest."

"Rest in peace, Aunt Dolly, Aunt Granny, Gigi," he added. "May God bless Dolly Parton, and may God bless you all. She will always love you," E! News reported.

Seaver, who served as Parton's head of security for more than two decades after taking over the role from his father Larry, also revealed that she had asked him years ago to make the announcement about her death. -- ANI

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