Crores worth of expired medicines found dumped in river

11:22

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Large quantities of expired medicines, worth crores of rupees, were dumped into a river near the Mayurbhanj District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Odisha, with the waste including antibiotics, masks, syringes, testing kits and other essential medicines.



Mayurbhanj Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Netrananda Mallick said, "...DM conducted a meeting with all medical officers in the Collectorate and instructed all the officials to focus on rural health, basically the tribal people living in this district."



He added, "If the matter is true, then I will intimate the District Magistrate, and we will conduct an inquiry, and action will be taken as per the provisions of law. There is no escape."



Meanwhile, Social activist Sanjeev Rout questioned the functioning of the health department and the procurement and distribution of medicines at the hospital, saying such incidents had happened earlier as well.



Rout said, "This is not the first time this has happened; it keeps happening from time to time. To be honest, we cannot understand how the department is functioning. What we do understand is that in the government system, patients who are admitted indoors are provided with government medicine, which is a good thing, and people at the government level receive help so that they can use medicine for treatment." -- ANI