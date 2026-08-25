Country music legend Dolly Parton dies at 80

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Country music legend Dolly Parton./Reuters/ANI Photo





"By her example, we believed that anything is possible. She never saw a door she couldn't open, and the doors she opened made and changed history." -- ANI

Country music legend Dolly Parton has passed away. She was 80.The news of her demise was shared by her nephew, Bryan Seaver, via an Instagram video, as per PEOPLE."My name is Bryan Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I'm representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next," he said in the video."This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven't truly felt it until now."Seaver added: "It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens.""I first went on the road with Dolly as a kid, getting a taste of the road life in the early 1980s. Dolly opened doors not just for me but for her entire family to reach the potential we didn't even know was possible. Dolly also opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians and dreamers from every walk of life and across every continent," Seaver added in the video message.