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Blood loss, ruptured intestine, torn diaphragm... woman survives tractor mangling

Wed, 26 August 2026
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A 21-year-old woman, who was dragged after her clothes got entangled in the wheel of a tractor, has survived a rare and life-threatening trauma after undergoing a nearly three-hour emergency surgery at a Delhi NCR hospital, doctors said.

The woman, a resident of Chiksoli village in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, was brought to Sarvodaya Hospital in Sector 8, Faridabad, in critical condition with severe blood loss, shock, a ruptured intestine and a torn diaphragm, they said speaking at a press conference at the Constitution Club of India.

The injury caused her stomach and colon to shift into her chest, while she also suffered extensive skin and tissue damage to her right leg.

A multidisciplinary trauma team led by Dr Arjun Goel, Senior Consultant and Head of General and Minimally Invasive Surgery, immediately took her up for emergency surgery, the hospital said.

Doctors repaired the torn diaphragm, moved the stomach and colon back into the abdomen, removed the damaged portion of the small intestine and reconnected it.

A chest tube was also inserted to drain fluid and air, while damaged tissue in her leg was removed and vacuum therapy used to support healing, according to the hospital.

Trauma specialists said abdominal organs moving into the chest following a serious accident occurs in less than one per cent of trauma cases, making such injuries particularly challenging to diagnose and treat.

The doctors said rapid diagnosis and surgical intervention were critical in controlling the internal bleeding and treating the multiple injuries.

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