'BJP govt already fulfilled 43% of poll promises in Bengal'

14:38

West Bengal Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul on Wednesday asserted that the ruling BJP has already fulfilled "43 per cent" of its poll promises since coming to power in May.



Paul was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the CREDAI 'Kolkata Techcon 2026' here.



"Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has already fulfilled 43 per cent of promises made in the poll manifesto," she said, without elaborating.



Paul also expressed confidence that corporate investment would pick up pace in the state.



"The government is working on the ground for development, and we expect industries to come in a big way," she said.



State Industry Minister Tapas Roy had earlier said the government is likely to come out with separate policies for land and industry to attract investments.



The proposed industry policy will incorporate measures to boost exports, too, he had said. PTI