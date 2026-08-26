Bharat Mata ki Jai shuru karte hain: Kangana targets Rahul

14:24

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday hit back at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his "smash the patriarchy" remark, while also responding to the Leader of Opposition's comments on the controversy surrounding actor Kriti Sanon's outfit in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement.



Ranaut shared a post from the BJP's official Instagram handle on her Instagram Stories in response to Gandhi's remarks. The post featured an image of Rahul Gandhi asking a woman to "smash the patriarchy", to which she responds, "Bro, wait. Bharat Mata ki jai shuru karte hain."



The exchange in the post continues with Rahul Gandhi repeatedly urging the woman to "smash the patriarchy", while she raises several issues, including the Women's Reservation Bill, triple talaq, the Shah Bano case and the absence of a woman minister in Karnataka, which is ruled by the Congress.



Rahul Gandhi had backed Sanon and said, "What a woman wears, what she does, and where she goes - is her choice. Stop trolling women for exercising their freedom," he wrote on Instagram.



The controversy over Gandhi's "smash the patriarchy" remark began after his comments at the "Chhatron Ki Goonj" event in Pune on August 22.



Addressing the gathering, Gandhi described women as "the biggest asset of India" and spoke about the role of women in society.



Addressing the criticism head-on, Kriti questioned why a woman's clothing continues to be treated as a measure of her respect for culture. -- ANI