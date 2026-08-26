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105 Indians missing in devastating flash floods in Nepal

Wed, 26 August 2026
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At least seven people have been confirmed dead following a massive flash flood that swept through the Bhotekoshi River in central Nepal's Rasuwa district early Wednesday, leaving widespread devastation in its wake.

According to the Nepal Tourism Board, at least 384 travelers, including 291 foreigners and 93 Nepali nationals, are reported missing from the flood-affected area. Among foreigners, 105 are Indian nationals, the officials said, as reported by NDTV.

According to The Kathmandu Post, rescue efforts are actively underway, with at least 25 people rescued as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Kathmandu Post noted that security forces, including the Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, and the Nepali Army, have been heavily mobilised, utilising 14 helicopters for search-and-rescue operations. Additionally, nine Armed Police Force personnel stationed at Timure near the Nepal-China border are currently missing.

Major damage has been reported across local market areas and security posts.

Authorities are urging residents near the Trishuli River to stay away from riverbanks and move to safer ground, though the Kathmandu Post noted that officials expect the flood's impact to weaken as it moves downstream.

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