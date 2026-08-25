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Woman in viral video not me, says TN min Keerthana, slams social media

Tue, 25 August 2026
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18:14
Tamil Nadu industries minister S Keerthana/ANI Photo
Tamil Nadu industries minister S Keerthana/ANI Photo
Tamil Nadu industries minister S Keerthana has slammed social media posts targeting a woman over her clothes in a misidentified viral video and clarified that she was not the person featured in the video.

The fact that a video of a woman simply going about her day could spark political hysteria tells everything about the fragile, regressive mindset behind it, she said referring to the viral video in which a woman could be seen getting out of a car.

Several social media posts drew a comparison with Keerthana, as the woman in the video clip resembled the first time TVK minister.

Keerthana, the TVK legislator from Sivakasi, said on "X" recently "but I'm not surprised. What else can you expect from followers of a leader with a track record of deeply derogatory remarks against women?"

"For the record: the woman in that video is not me. But even if it were, why should it matter? Why are a woman's clothes, appearance, or joy still treated as matters for public trial?" she asked.

When they couldn't challenge the TVK on policies, governance, or track record, they resorted to manufacturing narratives about personal lives of leaders and their family members. 

"Misogyny is the oldest weapon of those who have nothing substantive to positively contribute," she said and expressed solidarity with the woman in the video, apologising for the unwarranted public attention she received due to the resemblance and encouraged her to continue living life on her own terms. -- PTI

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