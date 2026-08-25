When will we stop telling women what to wear: Kriti on rakhi row

15:12

Responding to the online backlash for her new ad over her Indo-Western outfit, actor Kriti Sanon on Tuesday said that while ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, a woman's respect for her culture is still measured by her clothes.



"Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!... Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear??



"Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes," Sanon said in a note on her Instagram Stories, a day after the advertisement for a jewellery brand saw her being subjected to hateful comments online.



On Tuesday, fellow actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also took a potshot at Sanon's outfit in the ad, which showed her tying a rakhi while dressed in a ivory bralet-skirt combo worn with a cape. Ranaut described her look as "intentionally creepy".



In her note, Sanon stressed that the essence of festivals is not in the clothes one wears but "in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions".



"Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! After all, they are family."



The ad shows Sanon tying a Rakhi on her brother's wrist as their pet dog looks on. She then ties another Rakhi on the pet's leg.



The video caused uproar on social media with people criticising her choice of clothing during a traditional festival and promoting nudity. Some even objected to her tying a Rakhi on a dog. PTI