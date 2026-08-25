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US military transport aircraft lands in Moscow

Tue, 25 August 2026
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An American Boeing C-17A Globemaster III military transport aircraft reportedly landed in Moscow on Monday morning, according to online air traffic monitoring systems, Russian news agency TASS reported.

The aircraft, which originated from the Andrews Air Force Base near Washington DC, touched down in the Russian capital at approximately 10 am Moscow time (07:00 GMT).

According to available flight tracking data, the heavy-lift transport plane followed a multi-stop route before entering Russian airspace. It had a prior stop at the Charleston International Airport/Air Force Base and then at Riga in Latvia, before continuing its journey toward the Russian border.

A source within the European Union air traffic control authorities confirmed to TASS that the US military plane departed from Latvia and proceeded directly toward Russian territory.

The Boeing C-17A Globemaster III is a premier strategic transport aircraft used by the United States Air Force for the rapid delivery of troops and all types of cargo. 

The specific purpose of the mission and the nature of the cargo on board have not been officially disclosed by either the Pentagon or the Russian ministry of foreign affairs. -- ANI

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