UP cabinet approves lifelong free bus travel for women aged 60 and above

21:24

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Women aged 60 years and above will be eligible for lifelong free travel on all Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses under the Lokmata Ahilyabai Matrushakti Yojana approved by the state Cabinet on Tuesday.



Briefing reporters, UP Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh said more than one crore women are expected to benefit from the decision.



Women aged 60 and above can avail the facility by showing their Aadhaar or Voter ID cards, he said.



The proposal was approved at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. -- PTI