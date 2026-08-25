Trump's popularity hits record low amid Iran war: Poll

13:08

US President Donald Trump's popularity has hit a record low as Washington remains engaged in the prolonged conflict with Iran, with the American public's approval of the conflict falling to its lowest level, a poll by Reuters Ipsos analysed on Monday.



The poll over a period of four days surveyed 1,215 American adults nationwide and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points in either direction.



It was reported that a mere 31% of Americans supported the US military action against Iran, a number which slid down from the previous Reuters Ipsos Poll in March that recorded 37% and another earlier this month at 34%.



As per the Reuters Ipsos poll, some 69% of Republican respondents support the war, compared with 77% in March.



The decline was driven by fewer self-identified Republicans backing the conflict. -- ANI