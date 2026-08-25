TN govt defends Parandur airport project decision

15:33

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday defended its decision to scrap the Parandur greenfield airport project, accusing the previous DMK regime of acquiring land without an environmental impact assessment or requisite approvals.



Amid heated exchanges in the Assembly over the decision to drop the project, Energy Resources and Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar said the DMK's claim that 90 per cent of the work had been completed was untrue, noting that the proposed site contained several water bodies and that neither an environmental impact assessment had been conducted nor environmental clearance obtained.



"The total land requirement for the project is 5,846 acres, including 3,774 acres of private patta land, of which 2,681 acres are fertile agricultural land. Of the 1,972 acres of government land, 1,558 acres consist of water bodies and canals. Only about 1,802 acres, or 48 per cent, have been acquired so far," the minister claimed.



Land acquisition had not commenced in several villages, including Ekanapuram, Karai, Thandalam and Siruvalur, Kumar said, responding to DMK member S Austin's criticism that abandoning the project after 90 per cent of the work had been completed would cause an economic setback to the state.



The minister said the project had faced delays during the previous AIADMK regime due to the presence of water bodies. Quoting Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, he said the expansion of Terminals 3 and 5 at Chennai airport would enable it to handle up to 55 million passengers annually.



Kumar also made a remark targeting an alleged real estate beneficiary of the previous DMK regime's decision to pursue the second airport project, drawing a sharp response from DMK member Thangam Thennarasu, who countered with a "lottery" remark and questioned the rationale behind cancelling the project.



As DMK members stood up and shouted, ruling party members rose in protest, resulting in chaos in the House for some time. -- PTI