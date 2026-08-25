Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Stop trolling women for exercising freedom: Rahul amid Kriti ad row

Tue, 25 August 2026
Share:
22:22
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi/AICC/ANI Photo
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi/AICC/ANI Photo
What a woman wears, what she does and where she goes -- is her choice, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday and urged people to stop trolling women for exercising their freedom.

His remarks came over actress Kriti Sanon finding herself in the crosshairs of controversy over her Rakhi advertisement attire.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut termed Sanon's outfit "intentionally creepy" while others said it was "vulgar".

The ad for a jewellery brand has the "Cocktail 2" star in an Indo-Western ensemble featuring a bralette-skirt combo with a cape and shows her tying a Rakhi to her brother and pet dog.

In an Instagram story, Gandhi tagged Sanon's response and said, "What a woman wears, what she does and where she goes --" is her choice." 

"Stop trolling women for exercising their freedom," he said, using the hashtag 'smash the patriarchy'.

"When will we stop telling women what to wear," Sanon asked on Tuesday after finding herself in the crosshairs of controversy over the Rakhi ad. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

US C-17 military plane lands in Moscow amid airspace curbs
US C-17 military plane lands in Moscow amid airspace curbs

An American Boeing C-17A Globemaster III military transport aircraft reportedly landed in Moscow on Monday morning, according to online air traffic monitoring systems, Russian news agency TASS reported.

LIVE! Kirana Hills was likely hit during Op Sindoor: Ex-CDS
LIVE! Kirana Hills was likely hit during Op Sindoor: Ex-CDS

38 booked for molesting activist during student protests
38 booked for molesting activist during student protests

A case has been filed against 38 individuals, including 8 named persons, for allegedly molesting a female member of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch during a protest in Ranchi on August 21. The complaint was lodged by the victim, accompanied...

HC rejects UP student's hijab plea, upholds school dress code
HC rejects UP student's hijab plea, upholds school dress code

The Allahabad high court has dismissed a petition filed by a minor student of a school in Prayagraj. The petitioner had sought permission to wear a hijab additionally along with the prescribed school dress code while attending classes.

Director Kuku Kohli Dies At 77
Director Kuku Kohli Dies At 77

Kuku Kohli is famously credited with introducing superstar Ajay Devgn to Hindi cinema with the 1991 blockbuster hit Phool Aur Kaante.