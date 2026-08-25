Sowing Of Kharif Crops Just 1.5% Lower Until Aug 21

12:07

Sowing of kharif crops almost touched the 2025 levels during the week ended August 21, as the monsoon continued to lash parts of India, though with occasional breaks.



According to the latest data, till August 21, kharif crops were sown on around 105.67 million hectares of land, which was just 1.5 per cent less than in the same period last year.



The maximum drop in area has been in paddy, moong, and maize. However, the gap has narrowed significantly compared to the end of June.



Area under coverage for paddy fell 3 per cent to 40.51 million hectares so far in the ongoing season due to low rainfall in some parts of the country.



The decline in paddy area is mainly attributable to substantial reductions reported in Karnataka, Telangana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Maharashtra, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.



The southwest monsoon, meanwhile, continued to be around 13 per cent deficient until August 24 from June 1 .



The performance of the rains over the next few weeks would determine whether India gets a reasonably good harvest during the kharif season and has adequate moisture in the soil to sustain early sowing for the coming rabi season.



-- Sanjeeb Mukherjee, Business Standard