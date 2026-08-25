Skit in Parliament premises: Trial proceedings against MP Pappu Yadav begin

23:06

Trial proceedings against independent MP Pappu Yadav began in a Prayagraj court on Tuesday with statements of two witnesses recorded in the case related to his symbolic skit in the Parliament premises, allegedly portraying the theft of Ram temple donations.



Advocate Sushil Kumar Mishra, who is also the state co-convener of the BJP's legal department, had filed the criminal complaint against Yadav, MP from Purnia (Bihar).



He said the statements of two witnesses produced by his side were recorded during the proceedings.



Mishra's counsel Ambikeshwar Mishra said the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of the district court had directed Yadav to appear before the court on August 11, but he he failed to appear.



The counsel said statements of other witnesses will be recorded on September 3, after which the court may pronounce its decision.



On August 4, the court had taken cognisance of Mishra's complaint concerning the mock enactment by Yadav and other opposition MPs in the Parliament complex, in which they were dressed as sadhus and allegedly portrayed the theft of donations. -- PTI