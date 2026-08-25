Skill Ministry, Amazon Launch Cloud, AI Skilling Programme

12:09

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Cultus Education have launched a nationwide Cloud and artificial intelligence skilling initiative in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, with the programme targeting 150,000 learners for foundational training and 10,000 participants for intensive, job-ready skills.



The initiative, supported by the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, will focus on youth in Tier-II and -III cities across all states and Union territories. It will be delivered entirely online through Cultus Education, NSDC's selected delivery partner.



'NSDC and Cultus, with AWS re/Start and AWS digital training content as the enablement programs, aim to address the challenges faced by youth in Tier-II and -III cities, including limited access to globally recognised technical training... and an absence of credentials needed to compete for cloud and AI roles,' the ministry said.



-- Auhona Mukherjee, Business Standard