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Six held in Hyderabad for posing as docs, treating patients

Tue, 25 August 2026
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Six persons were apprehended here for allegedly posing as qualified doctors without possessing valid medical qualifications and practising medicine without authorisation, the police said on Tuesday.

Acting on credible information, police teams conducted searches at different locations in the Jubilee Hills Zone on Monday and apprehended the six accused.

The accused were allegedly treating patients, including administering IV fluids and injections and, in some cases, performing surgical suturing, while falsely claiming to be qualified medical practitioners, DCP (Task Force) Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said in a release.

Such acts endangered the health and safety of patients and enabled the accused to make illegal financial gains, the police said.

The police found that the accused were running pharmacies and operating unregistered clinics without valid licences or registration.

"Despite not being qualified medical practitioners, the accused posed as doctors, collected between Rs 50 and Rs 200 as consultation fee from each patient, attended to approximately 10 to 50 patients a day and prescribed medicines available at their pharmacies," the DCP said. -- PTI

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