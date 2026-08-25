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Seers allege police stopped meet over Ram temple theft

Tue, 25 August 2026
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21:39
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A group of seers on Tuesday held a protest against former Ram temple trust general secretary Champat Rai over alleged embezzlement of offerings and claimed that the Ayodhya police forcibly stopped their meeting at an ashram.

The meeting was called by Computer Baba, Mahant Janmejay Sharan of Mahant Janakighat Bada Sthan, Mahamandaleshwar Parmanand Giri, Mahant Dilip Das and several other prominent seers. They have been demanding an impartial investigation into the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram temple and action against those found responsible.

The group alleged that the police arrived while they were holding a meeting at Om Ashram near Karsevakpuram and asked them to leave and subsequently locked the premises.

The Ayodhya police did not immediately react to the allegations.

Prakashanand Giri alias Computer Baba said the seer community would launch a major movement to press for an impartial probe and action against those found guilty. 

"If needed, a movement will be launched by reaching Ayodhya with one lakh saints," he said. -- PTI

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