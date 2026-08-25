Sebi slaps Rs 33 cr fine on Varanium Cloud, 8 others over IPO proceeds

21:34

Market regulator Sebi has slapped fines totalling Rs 33.08 crore on Varanium Cloud, its promoter Harshawardhan Hanmant Sabale, and seven others for misrepresenting the company's financials and diversion of IPO proceeds.



Besides, the regulator barred Varanium Cloud Ltd (VCL) and Sabale from the securities markets for seven years.



Further, Sabale was also restrained from being associated with any listed company or a Sebi-registered intermediary as a director for 7 years.



The proceedings emanated from Sebi taking cognisance of media reports concerning the company, following which it conducted a preliminary examination into the affairs of VCL, an NSE Emerge listed entity.



Thereafter, an interim order was passed by Sebi in May 2024 against VCL and Sabale, followed by a confirmatory order in October. Subsequently, Sebi conducted a detailed probe into the alleged violations, leading to the present final order.



In its 155-page final order, Sebi directed VCL to bring back Rs 62.51 crore, comprising Rs 18.98 crore from IPO proceeds and Rs 43.53 crore from rights issue proceeds, along with 12 per cent interest from the respective dates of debit transactions from the company's account. -- PTI