Search intensifies for 7 missing fishermen off Andhra coast; ICG, Navy deployed

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The boat failed to return by August 12, prompting authorities to launch search operations.



"Search efforts to trace the seven fishermen missing from the Amalapuram region have been intensified, with the Indian Coast Guard, Navy and other agencies working in coordination with the Centre to locate them and bring them back safely," said Atchannaidu in an official press release.



The minister said Amalapuram MP Harish Balayogi took up the matter with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, following which the Union defence ministry alerted the Indian Coast Guard. -- PTI

Andhra Pradesh agriculture and fisheries minister K Atchannaidu on Tuesday said the search operation to trace seven fishermen who have been missing for nearly three weeks has been intensified, with the Indian Coast Guard, Navy and other departments coordinating efforts.The fishermen from Odalarevu, Dummalapeta and Vasalathippa villages had departed from the Odalarevu Fish Landing Centre jetty at around 10 am on August 3.The families lost contact with them an hour later.