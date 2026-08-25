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SC directs Tarun Tejpal to surrender within 2 weeks

Tue, 25 August 2026
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The Supreme Court rejects journalist Tarun Tejpal's plea seeking exemption from surrendering in the 2013 rape case. The SC directs Tejpal to surrender within two weeks for the 10-year sentence in the 2013 rape case. 

On August 20, Tejpal moved the court challenging the August 6 order of the Bombay high court against his conviction in a 2013 sexual assault case. SC lists Tejpal's appeal against his conviction and sentence for hearing on September 22.

Earlier, the Goa government moved the top court seeking an enhanced sentence for the former editor of Tehelka, contending that the case warranted imprisonment for life.

The high court convicted Tejpal of rape and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years, overturning his acquittal by the trial court five years ago.

Tejpal was convicted of raping a junior colleague inside a hotel elevator in 2013 during an event organised by the magazine in Goa. Earlier, the 62-year-old journalist had claimed that he was a political victim.

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