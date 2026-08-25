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RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in New York

Tue, 25 August 2026
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RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in the US on Tuesday as part of the Sangh's centenary-year global outreach programme.

During his stay in the city, Bhagwat would participate in the Universal Oneness programme and address a gathering of around 5,000 people at the iconic Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

"The event carries a timeless and universal message: 'The world is one family.' It calls upon us to look beyond artificial divisions and differences, recognise the bonds that unite humanity, and embrace a spirit of mutual respect, harmony, and oneness," the Universal Oneness Celebration, by AHEAD Forum, which is hosting Bhagwat, said in a post on X.

Bhagwat is visiting the US, Canada and Britain as part of the Sangh's centenary-year global outreach programme. -- PTI

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