Puri temple to get IIT-designed queue management system

18:17

The Odisha government has roped in IIT-Bhubaneswar to introduce a queue management system at the Jagannath Temple in Puri, including setting up wooden ramps for a clearer view of the deities, law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said on Tuesday.



Harichandan said various models have been developed by IIT-Bhubaneswar and were showcased at a high-level meeting in Bhubaneswar.



"The pilot project of the best model will be prepared soon and monitored by the Chhatisha Niyog (apex servitors' body) and the temple administration," he said.



The functioning of the 12th-century shrine in Puri is governed by the Law Department.



Harichandan said lakhs of people throng the shrine every day, and the number surges manifold during festivals, causing a major challenge to manage the crowd.



"Therefore, special arrangements are being made to make the 'darshan' smooth," he said.



The minister said that after the introduction of IIT-Bhubaneswar's queue management system, devotees can have an orderly view of the deities -- Lord Jagannath, Lord Bhalabhadra and Goddess Subhadra.



"As has been proposed, five separate ramps will be used for 'darshan'. As a result, about 8,000-10,000 devotees can enter the temple every hour. This will make the 'darshan' more organised and smooth," he said. -- PTI