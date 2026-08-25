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Protesting students pelted with stones, lathi-charged in Bihar

Tue, 25 August 2026
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Thousands of students fought a pitched battle with the Bihar Police here on Tuesday, hurling stones and braving water cannons and lathi-charge, upon being prevented from marching to the chief minister's residence to air their grievances.

The protesters, most of them aspirants for Teachers' Recruitment Exams to be conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) next month, had announced a 'Mukhyamantri Awas gherao' to press the demand for holding the written exams in a single stage, instead of prelims followed by mains.

A section of the protesters also demanded the cancellation of Combined Competitive Exams held by the commission earlier this year, alleging that the tests were marred by "irregularities".

They were joined by a number of Left-wing activists, owing allegiance to organisations like SFI and DYFI, in the procession that began at the historic Gandhi Maidan, which has witnessed many upheavals in the near and recent past.

Tight security arrangements were in place along the nearly 5-km stretch from Gandhi Maidan to the chief minister's residence, and police used water cannons at J P Golambar, the starting point of the procession, only to behold the protesters break into a "rain dance", in a stark reminder of the scenes witnessed last month when a 'Raj Bhavan march' was staged last month in support of the 'Gen Z protests' held at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. -- PTI

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