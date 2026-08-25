President Murmu greets citizens on eve of Onam, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi

20:57

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted citizens on the eve of harvest festival Onam and Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.



In a message, she said Onam is an occasion to express gratitude to nature on arrival of the new harvest.



"Onam celebrates our rich culture and spirit of brotherhood. It promotes unity in diversity. Boat races, folk dances, music and sports are important traditions associated with this festival. They showcase the culture and values of Keralam," President Murmu said.



The president prayed that this auspicious festival brings happiness, peace, good health and prosperity to all, and inspire the citizens to contribute to the nation's progress, according to a statement issued by her office.



"On the auspicious occasion of Onam, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all citizens, especially the brothers and sisters of Keralam living in India and abroad," she added. -- PTI