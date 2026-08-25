Prakash Raj calls mass protest over voter deletions on Sep 1

20:23

Actor-filmmaker Prakash Raj/File image

Actor-filmmaker Prakash Raj on Tuesday announced that civil society organisations in Karnataka will hold an "Election Commission Chalo" campaign in Bengaluru on September 1, opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and raising concerns over alleged flaws in the exercise.



Prakash Raj, while addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, said the groups have planned to move the courts, seeking a stay on the exercise.



Speaking to the media, Prakash Raj said, "Even before the SSR began, the process of selecting the Election Commission was undemocratic. With two members from the ruling party and only one from the opposition, where is the democracy in that? Furthermore, the government decided in Parliament to grant judicial immunity to the Election Commission, ensuring that no case can be filed against any officer for the rest of their lives. In a democratic system, judicial immunity is typically reserved for Supreme Court judges. Why extend it to an entire organisation? It creates a situation where they feel they can do anything without being held accountable."



"For how many years will a voter of this country, a citizen, have to run after the courts? Why are you putting every voter in this country through so much trouble? And in Karnataka, there are still two years left; it's not urgent. What was the need to do this in just one month? he added.



He questioned the deletion of voters marked as absent or permanently shifted, arguing that they should be given a fair opportunity to establish their eligibility rather than being asked to re-enrol through Form 6. -- ANI