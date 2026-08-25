Pak, Iran discuss ways to reopen Strait of Hormuz

11:14

Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has held "comprehensive discussions" with the Iranian leadership in Tehran, focusing on measures to prevent further escalation of the West Asia conflict and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the army's media wing said on Tuesday.



The army chief, who was accompanied by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, concluded a day-long visit to Iran as part of Islamabad's diplomatic efforts to break the deadlock in the ongoing US-Iran conflict, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.



It added that the visit was "part of Pakistan's diplomatic efforts to end the stalemate in the ongoing US-Iran conflict and explore ways for achieving enduring peace and a permanent end to instability in the region".



The army chief called on Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Mohsen Rezaei, Representative of the Supreme Leader on the Supreme National Security Council, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Parliament of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of Iran, and Eskandar Momeni, Minister of Interior of Iran.



"Comprehensive discussions focused on measures to prevent further escalation, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and expedited termination of the conflict," the statement said.



The Strait of Hormuz is a 55-km-wide narrow waterway between Iran and Oman, separating the Persian Gulf from the Arabian Sea.



It is one of the busiest and most strategically significant shipping routes in the world, as a fifth of global oil passed through it before the conflict began on February 28.



The discussions between leaders from Pakistan and Iran also covered regional peace and possible ways to reach a negotiated settlement to the disputes, the statement said.



The Iranian leadership appreciated Pakistan's "constructive role" in facilitating dialogue, de-escalation and a peaceful resolution of the conflict, according to the statement.



Pakistan has been leading the push for peace and reviving its mediation efforts in the stalled US-Iran peace negotiations.



In April, a ceasefire was announced with an agreement to end the US-Iran conflict. However, the peace process faltered later on and has not been put back on track. -- PTI