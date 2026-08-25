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Mundhe effect: 490 kg mithai, 275 kg paneer destroyed in UP

Tue, 25 August 2026
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16:01
The FDA inspects a restaurant in Mumbai
The FDA inspects a restaurant in Mumbai
The Uttar Pradesh food safety and drug administration department has destroyed around 490 kg of sweets and 275 kg of spoiled paneer here as part of a crackdown on adulteration and unhygienic food practices ahead of the festivals, officials said on Tuesday.

Four teams conducted raids at sweet shops and food establishments across the district on Monday, and collected several samples for laboratory testing, Assistant Commissioner (Food) Rahul Singh said.

During a raid at Tirpal Ankur Sweets in Nadausi village, officials found various confectioneries including milk 'launj' ('kalakand'), 'barfi', 'sohan papdi' and 'rasgullas' being prepared and stored in unhygienic conditions, Singh said.

Samples of the sweets were collected and sent for testing, while 140 kg of 'kalakand' and 350 kg of 'barfi' were destroyed during the action.

Around 490 kg of sweets with an estimated value of Rs 1.70 lakh were destroyed, officials said.

Samples of 'peda' and 'barfi' were also collected from Chunne and Sons Sweets in Subhitola and Dinesh Kumar Peda in Murarpura, while 'khoya' and 'laddus' from My Choice Sweets in Pirbohod were also sampled. A 'barfi' sample was also collected from Chhote Lal Lassi Bhandar. -- PTI

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