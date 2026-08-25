Mumbai's Ayub's among latest eateries to lose food licences in FDA crackdown

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Continuing its enforcement drive, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of four hotels and food establishments, including south Mumbai's famous eatery Ayub's, citing multiple violations, officials said on Tuesday.



The regulator has also seized food products worth Rs 2.24 crore during inspections carried out across the state, they said.



According to the FDA, 37 hotels, restaurants and eateries were inspected as part of its state-wide enforcement drive targeting food safety, hygiene violations, and adulteration. Following the inspections, improvement notices were issued to 31 establishments and licences of four food establishments were suspended.



The seized material included 55,996 kg of roasted arecanut worth Rs 2,23,98,400 in Nagpur, taking the total value of seized food products to Rs 2,24,61,888, with the confiscated stock weighing 60,709.8 kg, it said.



The four establishments whose licences were suspended are: Ayub's in Mumbai's Fort area, an eatery of M/s Sankalp Mahila Audyogik Utpadak Sahakari Sanstha Ltd in Kurla, Burhampur Jalebi Centre and Step In Restaurant, both in Nagpur, said the FDA. -- PTI