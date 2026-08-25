Mizoram assembly passes bill to regulate use of fireworks

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The Mizoram Assembly on Tuesday passed the Mizoram Regulation of Fireworks Bill, 2026, to regulate the use of fireworks and firecrackers in the state.



Home minister K Sapdanga, who introduced the fresh bill, said that the proposed legislation seeks to protect public health and the environment while ensuring uniform enforcement of restrictions or prohibition on fireworks.



The bill places greater emphasis on financial penalties rather than imprisonment for violators, with the government seeking to ensure that offenders face immediate and deterrent punishment, he said.



Sapdanga said that fireworks and firecrackers adversely affect human health and the environment and pointed out that the state government had been prohibiting their use during major festivals, particularly Christmas and New Year, since 2008.



Various civil society organisations had also been demanding a comprehensive law to regulate the use of fireworks, he said.



"Since the state government did not have a comprehensive law specifically prohibiting fireworks and firecrackers, district magistrates have been issuing prohibition orders under the CrPC and BNSS. However, there have been shortcomings in enforcement and in penalising offenders," the home minister said. -- PTI