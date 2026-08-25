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Missing teen's body recovered from drain after 3 days

Tue, 25 August 2026
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The body of a 15-year-old boy who fell into an open drain in southeast Delhi's Jasola village while trying to retrieve a kite was recovered on Tuesday, three days after the incident, officials said.

Mithun, a class 8 student, had gone missing around 11 am on Saturday, with his family suspecting that he fell into the drain near his house.

A multi-agency search operation involving the Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), rescue teams and divers was launched to look for the boy.

The teams took out his body from the drain at 1.15 pm on Tuesday.

Earlier, a video showing Mithun's father searching for his son in the drain with a stick in his hand went viral on social media. The video showed the distraught father entering the drain himself as rescue teams failed to locate the boy. -- PTI

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