Markets bounce back as crude oil drops below USD 90 per barrel

17:12

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recovered their intraday losses and ended higher on Tuesday as fag-end buying and sharp decline in crude oil prices calmed investors' sentiment.



After remaining in negative territory for most part of the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex bounced back during the fag-end of trading and was up 286.98 points, or 0.37 per cent, to settle at 77,656.09. During the day, it hit a high of 77,666.39 and a low of 77,125.91. The benchmark declined 243.2 points, or 0.31 per cent during intraday trade.



Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty ended higher by 115.50 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 24,334.55 on fag-end buying.



Among the 30 Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Adani Ports, Infosys, Trent, Titan and State Bank of India were the major winners.



Eternal, HCL Tech, Power Grid and Bajaj Finserv were among the major laggards. -- PTI