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Man held for kidnapping two minor girls in Hyderabad

Tue, 25 August 2026
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18:43
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A 45-year-old man was apprehended here on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping two minor girls, who were later rescued, the police said.

The police registered a case after a labourer complained that his four-year-old daughter and another labourer's three-and-a-half-year-old daughter were allegedly taken away while playing at a labour camp on Monday evening by the accused, who lived at the same camp.

Special teams were formed to trace and rescue the children, deputy commissioner of police (Serilingampally Zone) Ch Srinivas said in a release.

A technical investigation and search operation helped police trace the accused near Ghatkesar railway station, he said.

"Gachibowli police immediately alerted the railway authorities and Ghatkesar police. Through coordinated efforts, the accused was apprehended, and both the girls were rescued. Police traced the accused within four hours of receiving the complaint at around 2 am on Tuesday and safely rescued the children, who were subsequently handed over to their parents," the DCP said. -- PTI

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