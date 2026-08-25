Kirana Hills was likely hit during Op Sindoor: Ex-CDS

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Former CDS Gen Anil Chauhan speaking at an event in New Delhi on Tuesday./ANI on X

A loitering munition looking for radars which were in and around Sargodha in Pakistan must have hit an area in Kirana Hills -- which houses Pakistan's nuclear facilities -- as the ammunition has a lifetime of about two hours and hits somewhere once it does not find a target, former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan said on Tuesday, bringing clarity to a matter related to Operation Sindoor.



General Chauhan, who was speaking at the Vivekananda Centre in New Delhi, said it's been asked on occasions whether Kirana Hills were hit or not.



"I think I'll clarify this...at occasions, it's been asked whether Kirana Hills were hit or not, which is where their (Pakistan's) nuclear facilities are... Before those strikes, we had sent in a lot of loitering ammunitions at Sargodha and Kirana Hills is about 10 kilometers north of Sargodha. So the loitering ammunition is looking for radars which are in and around Sargodha, and it has a lifetime, which means it will loiter for about two hours and once it does not find a target, it comes down and hits somewhere," Gen Chauhan said. -- ANI