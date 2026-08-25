Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Karnataka to begin cloud seeding operations

Tue, 25 August 2026
Share:
17:27
image
The Karnataka government has fast-tracked cloud seeding operations to mitigate the prevailing rainfall deficit and avert severe water scarcity across the state.

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday on the third floor of Vidhana Soudha, Karnataka Water Resources Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said administrative preparations for the initiative have been completed and key implementation committees are being notified.

"To effectively tackle the prevailing rainfall deficit and preempt severe water scarcity, we have decided to take up cloud seeding on priority," the Minister said.

The Minister said all three specialised committees for the project are being formally constituted today. Over the next two to three days, the panels will conduct initial technical assessments, after which cloud seeding operations and field evaluation will officially commence. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Milk warming row: Suvendu promises house for homeless mom
LIVE! Milk warming row: Suvendu promises house for homeless mom

Day 3: Rain forces early stumps as Sri Lanka reach 265-8
Day 3: Rain forces early stumps as Sri Lanka reach 265-8

Prasidh Krishna's hostile spell and Manav Suthar's two wickets helped India keep Sri Lanka under pressure on Day 3, despite 50's from Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Sonal Dinusha in Colombo on Tuesday.

38 booked for molesting activist during student protests
38 booked for molesting activist during student protests

A case has been filed against 38 individuals, including 8 named persons, for allegedly molesting a female member of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch during a protest in Ranchi on August 21. The complaint was lodged by the victim, accompanied...

Mumbai police issues weapons ban ahead of festive season
Mumbai police issues weapons ban ahead of festive season

Mumbai Police have issued a prohibitory order banning weapons, explosives, and other harmful articles from August 29 to September 27, ahead of major festivals like Dahi Handi and Ganesh Chaturthi. The order aims to maintain public peace...

Students, police fight pitched battle in Patna's streets
Students, police fight pitched battle in Patna's streets

Thousands of students clashed with Bihar Police in Patna while attempting to march to the chief minister's residence, protesting against the Bihar Public Service Commission's (BPSC) examination system and alleged irregularities.