Karnataka to begin cloud seeding operations

17:27

The Karnataka government has fast-tracked cloud seeding operations to mitigate the prevailing rainfall deficit and avert severe water scarcity across the state.



Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday on the third floor of Vidhana Soudha, Karnataka Water Resources Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said administrative preparations for the initiative have been completed and key implementation committees are being notified.



"To effectively tackle the prevailing rainfall deficit and preempt severe water scarcity, we have decided to take up cloud seeding on priority," the Minister said.



The Minister said all three specialised committees for the project are being formally constituted today. Over the next two to three days, the panels will conduct initial technical assessments, after which cloud seeding operations and field evaluation will officially commence. -- ANI