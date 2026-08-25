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Infosys Gives 70% Quarterly Variable Pay For First Quarter

Tue, 25 August 2026
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Infosys has given an average variable pay of 70 per cent for the first quarter, according to people familiar with the matter. It was less than the 80 per cent it paid for the same period last year, as IT companies continued to navigate macroeconomic volatility and low revenue environment.

The percentage payout was the same as the fourth quarter, indicating that challenges continue to persist and the current financial year is more difficult than the last.

Employees across job levels (JL) 4 and 5 received higher payouts than JL6.

A majority of the company's workforce, junior to mid-senior levels will be eligible for this bonus payout. There was no immediate confirmation on the timing and corpus of bonus payment for the senior management.

The payments come after Infosys reported results that missed analyst expectations. 

-- Business Standard

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